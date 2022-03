JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. The mother of a dead 5-year-old child heads back to court Thursday. Brianna Williams, a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax, has been in jail since November 2019, charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO