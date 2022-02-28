ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech, White House officials said Monday, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the more than 20 separate...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden vows to crack down on poorest-performing nursing homes

The White House on Monday announced plans to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, blaming some of the 200,000-plus covid deaths of nursing home residents and staff during the pandemic on inadequate conditions. Officials said the plan would set minimum staffing levels, reduce the use of shared rooms and crack...
POTUS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Biden Announces Reforms To Improve Nursing Home Care

All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and to have access to quality medical care. And in no case should a health care facility be causing a patient harm. The President believes we must improve the quality of our nursing homes so that seniors, people with disabilities, and others living in nursing homes get the reliable, high-quality care they deserve. That’s why he is announcing a set of reforms—developed by and implemented through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—that will improve the safety and quality of nursing home care, hold nursing homes accountable for the care they provide, and make the quality of care and facility ownership more transparent so that potential residents and their loved ones can make informed decisions about care.
U.S. POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Nursing home - wheelchair graphic

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality. President Joe Biden is launching a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech. White House officials Monday outlined steps to set minimum staffing levels, increase inspections and continue efforts to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes. Experts say staffing levels are a critical marker for nursing home quality, and many facilities lack sufficient numbers of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers. The industry says it needs more money to hire and retain qualified workers amid competition from hospitals. A staffing requirement has long been sought by advocates and opposed by the industry.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Inspections#Health And Safety#Medicaid Services#Ap#White House#Harvard#The Centers For Medicare#Congress
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

If You Care About The People In Nursing Homes, Pay Attention To This Biden Proposal

The sometimes wretched state of American nursing home care grabbed the national spotlight in 2020 when COVID-19 swept through facilities across the country, starting with the Seattle nursing home where nearly 40 people died and many more became seriously ill. Now President Joe Biden is proposing to act. And he’s...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Biden administration said it will set a staff ratio requirement for nursing homes

Biden administration said it will set a staff ratio requirement for nursing homes. President Joe Biden’s vow in his State of the Union speech Tuesday to increase oversight of nursing homes drew praise from patient advocates, but instant pushback from the nursing home industry in Georgia, who said it would damage them without helping them meet the goals.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden stands up to reporter who quizzes him over how he backs abortion as a Catholic

Joe Biden stood up to a reporter who quizzed him over his support for abortion rights despite being Catholic.Mr Biden was taking questions from reporters on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday before boarding the presidential helicopter to Wisconsin, where he will deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.He was asked why he continued to support “abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings”. The reporter was referring to his State of the Union address on 1 March, when he called for protecting women’s rights and acknowledged the attacks on abortion care.Mr Biden said: “Well, I tell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Legislative Gazette

Senate GOP bills would launch investigation of 15,000 nursing home deaths

Sen. James Tedisco announced a new bill (S.8285) with 12 of his Republican colleagues requiring an official investigation of the more than 15,000 nursing home-related deaths that occurred in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. That bill calls for an independent investigation into the 15,286 reported nursing home-related deaths that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy