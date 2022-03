Not only is this Miami Shores butcher shop a wonderful place to buy bacon and sausages, but they also serves incredibly tasty grab-and-go sandwiches made with a selection of their own meats and local vegetables. There are no tables inside the little shop - just a display case full of meat and a selection of beer and soda. But their bacon, egg, and cheese, perfect BLT, and outstanding burger are so good that you’ll have no issue eating them on the sidewalk.

MIAMI SHORES, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO