Season 1's "Next Level Chef" winner was just revealed this week. Naturally, Fox is already looking ahead to "Next Level Chef" Season 2. In an effort to find the next batch of talent for the cooking competition series, chef Richard Blais, a mentor on the show, wrote on Instagram: "If you think you have what it takes, head over to the 'Next Level Chef' page for casting info!!!" If you do "head over," you'll see a webpage requesting your birth date, followed by an application with a long list of questions.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO