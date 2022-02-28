ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptops Pack Enterprise Security In Sleek And Stylish Designs

By Spy Editors
 8 days ago
SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mobile World Congress 2022 is right around the corner, and there have already been some big announcements from brands like Lenovo and Samsung. Today, Samsung gave the world its first look at the upcoming Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops, and we’ve got all the details.

As work-from-home culture continues to grow and evolve as we adapt to this new (and arguably more efficient) way of life, our laptop needs also change. While any work done in offices was relatively secure thanks to the company’s firewalls, working from home is a different story. It can be a lot harder to secure your home’s network, but Samsung hopes to ease those struggles with its new lineup of Galaxy Book2 Pro series laptops, each of which has enterprise-levels of security.

“Our goal at Samsung is not just to create mobile technology, but to give our users unique experiences that fundamentally enhance their everyday lives,” said Hark-sang Kim, Executive VP and Head of New Computing R&D Team at Samsung. “We are reimagining the PC. Together, with seamless continuity across our Galaxy devices and secure mobility, users can unlock more efficiency and enable the possibilities of the office of tomorrow.”

For the average user, this essentially means you’re getting a very safe and secure laptop but in the stylish and lightweight design that consumers favor. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Series looks good, while also taking security seriously when you’re at home.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

The Galaxy Book2 Pro is more like a traditional laptop than a tablet hybrid. It features a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and up to 21 hours of battery life. At the same time, it retains the thin and light nature of Samsung’s new, ultra-portable lineup at just over 2.5 lbs for the heaviest option. Both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch versions of the Galaxy Book2 Pro include multiple ports, an AMOLED display, and as much as 32GB of RAM. In a pinch, this laptop could deliver decent gaming performance for lower-end titles.

You won’t have to wait long either, since pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be made available starting on March 18 starting at $1,049.99. Expanded retail store availability will come later starting on April 1, 2022. If the firepower is just above your means, there’s also the Galaxy Book2 360 with slightly pared-down specs that fetches for $899.99, also debuting on April 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127n0i_0eRdMFau00

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 combines the best features of the previous two models into a single, two-in-one PC that can operate as a laptop or as a tablet. It also has 21 hours of battery life, fingerprint verification, 12th generation Intel Core processors, AMOLED displays, and all the features and power you’ve come to expect out of a Samsung device. It’s the heaviest of the new announcements at just over 3 lbs, but is still comparatively light when held against other best laptops on the market.

These new laptops bring high-speed WiFi connectivity together with increased security and powerful performance to give you a go-anywhere, do-anything (almost) laptop. You won’t get tremendous gaming performance out of any of these, but you could take it with you to sit and work while sipping Mai-Tais on the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sokSX_0eRdMFau00

PC Gamer

Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro is powered by Intel Arc graphics

With all the news swirling around since CES and Intel’s own reports, we can expect plenty of big things from the tech giant in 2022. The company promises to ship more than 4 million discrete GPUs this year, but we’re hoping to at least see that missing day 0 driver for Elden Ring first. Today, we got a look at some of Intel’s smaller innovations, which look to be powering the new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series.
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Book laptop

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Thursday the company plans to unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop during the Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona. The new model will be a successor to the Galaxy Book Pro 360, which debuted last May and boosted the...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops get better webcams and brighter screens

Samsung may be best known for its Galaxy phones, TVs and household appliances, but I think its laptops deserve more recognition. At MWC 2022 today, the company unveiled the next generation of its Galaxy Book series of PCs. Last year’s models brought vibrant AMOLED panels while maintaining strikingly sleek profiles. This time around, the new Galaxy Book 2 series offers upgraded webcams and processors, improved S Pens and a gorgeous new burgundy color option.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Book2 lineup brings S Pen support to Windows 11's Android apps

We may mostly focus on Samsung’s Galaxy phones and tablets around here like the excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the company has a much bigger portfolio consisting of a magnitude of other products, including but not limited to laptops. After seeing wide success in the premium PC segment with 30% sales increases, Samsung is ready to reveal the second generation of its Galaxy Book lineup at MWC 2022, boasting up to 21 hours of battery life and shipping with Windows 11, 12th gen Intel CPUs, Wi-Fi 6E, and S Pen support.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series feature hardware, firmware, & software to boost protection

Receive protection on features integrated into the hardware, firmware, and software with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro portable PC series. Designed to protect you against cyberattacks, these PCs—which includes the Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3” and Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6”—make work and traveling a lot easier. Receive 21 hours of battery life and a fast USB-Type-C universal charger that can power every Galaxy mobile device. Moreover, this series offers sleek new colors and the freedom of G5 and Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, this collection features 12th Gen Intel Core processors, enabling you to work, game, and videoconference with reliable performance. Speaking of video calls, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series boasts 1,080p FHD webcams with wider field-of-view angles. Finally, these PCs feature upgraded Studio Mode, Auto Framing (to keep you perfectly centered), and new background effects.
ELECTRONICS
SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world.

