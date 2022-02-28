ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Magic 4 Pro Is a Super Phone That Charges in 30 Minutes. And Yes, It’s Running Android

By John Velasco
 3 days ago
Heading into Mobile World Congress 2022 , there wasn’t a whole lot of buzz around flagship caliber smartphones being in full force at the yearly trade show. In years past, they’ve been few and far between, primarily for the fact that companies have often held separate events on their own. If there’s one smartphone we’re stoked about that was announced at MWC 2022, it has to be the Honor Magic 4 Pro .

And why’s that? Well, for starters it features 100W wired charging that can juice its 4,800 mAh battery in 30 minutes. If that’s not enough to make you excited, it’s also packaged with the all important Google Play Store, which is notable given how its phones weren’t able to ship with Google’s apps and services due to Huawei’s ban in the U.S. market when it was still a sub-brand of Huawei.

Key specifications

  • Display: 6.81-inch 1312 × 2848 LTPO Quad-Curved Display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform
  • Rear Cameras: 50MP wide camera, 50MP 122-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom
  • Front Camera: 12MP Camera + 3D Depth Camera
  • Battery: 4,600 mAh battery with 100W wired and wireless charging
  • Availability: Q2 2022
  • Price: Starts at 1,099 euros (~$1,230)

What We Love About the Honor Magic 4 Pro

While its specs sheet provides us insight to what it’s capable of doing, the juiciest bits about the Honor Magic 4 Pro center around its design, performance, and cameras. Aesthetically, it’s meticulously designed like its peers, complete with a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Display with ultra thin bezels. It’s made better, too, because the symmetrical looking camera system in the rear doesn’t appear to add a whole lot of heft to its already thin 0.36-inch chassis. When you have a gorgeous looking phone like this, it’s icing on the cake that it’s accompanied by an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obK4I_0eRdMDpS00

Underneath the hood, it’s no slouch powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s enough firepower to handle intense gaming action, as well as editing 4K videos directly on the phone. Even more impressive is that it features 100W wireless charging, on top of the 100W wired charging we mentioned earlier. There’s no mention how fast its 100W wireless charging can juice the Honor Magic 4 Pro, but it’s definitely going to be faster than most other devices on the market right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Fy9L_0eRdMDpS00

Finally, it’s a camera pro with its triple camera system featuring a 50MP wide camera, 50MP 122-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera that delivers a 3.5x optical zoom. In addition to covering all the ranges, the Honor Magic 4 Pro leverages computational photography to tweak and optimize photos — so no matter what you shoot and the condition, it’s going to produce the best results regardless. Just point and shoot, it’s that easy.

Pricing And Availability

Even though the announcement alludes to a global launch, the only details released about its availability is that it’ll be launched sometime in Q2 2022 at the starting cost of 1,099 euros (about $1,230). Knowing that Honor has separated from Huawei, it could potentially make its way stateside after presumably being released in markets like Europe and China.

