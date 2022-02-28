ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom Says Manager Called Out Todrick Hall After Celebrity Big Brother Eviction, Not Him

By LindsaywithanA
 3 days ago
Lamar Odom may be a lot of things, (two-time NBA champion, NBA 6th man of the year, and a Keeping Up With The Kardashian ex-husband, to name a few), but savvy Celebrity Big Brother player, he is not. During his time in the Big Brother house, he made frequent references to all of these things, most especially his love and remorse for the time he spent with Khloe Kardashian . Lamar is nothing if not empathetic.

I have to admit, hearing Lamar talk about his love for Kobe Bryant , and the respect and admiration he had for him and the person he was (both on and off the court) brought tears to my eyes. Lamar had such a reverence toward his teammates. Just look at how he reacted to the message sent to him by Metta World Peace . He could have thrown so much shade about everyone he knew. But instead, he kept everything above board.

That’s why it came as such a surprise when Lamar took to Instagram to call out Todrick Hall . Yes, he was in an alliance of sorts with Todrick, Meisha Hall , and Todd Bridges . And yes, Todrick and Meisha basically sold him out. So, I can definitely see where he’s coming from. But it was completely out of character.

Todd put Lamar on the block. And what did Lamar have to say about that? Nothing but praise, and a request for Todd to be his sober life coach . The two reactions are such polar opposites, it just felt off.

And that’s because it was. In an interview with toofab , Lamar explains that it wasn’t him who labeled Todrick a fake friend. In fact, he doesn’t even have access to his own Instagram account.

“My managers put that out there. I just got my damn phone; I don’t even have Instagram connected to my phone. I think that was the way they were seeing things. I try not to get that emotional, especially talking about another man. Those weren’t even my words. Hopefully, he can see past that. I let them all know, I don’t even control my IG, because I don’t like the temptation that comes along with Instagram.”

Okay, now that makes a little more sense. It just didn’t seem like something Lamar would say. This feels much more in line with his character.

Lamar was then asked what he actually thought about Todrick ‘s game play. His response? “It was a little shady.” Hmmm, so maybe Lamar wasn’t quite so oblivious to the game after all. Nicely played Lamar. Nicely played.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK LAMAR UNDERSTOOD BIG BROTHER MORE THAN HE LET ON? DO YOU THINK LAMAR PLAYED A GOOD GAME? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TODRICK’S GAME PLAY?

Hank2
3d ago

Somebody called Todrick, Turdrick And I think that’s the best thing I’ve heard in a long time…100% accurate

Olivia Harris
3d ago

It's over, concentrate on YOUR goals for Y O U!!!YOU stay sober and live for Lamar,TO GOD THE GLORY!!!!

