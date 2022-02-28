ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New boss Jesse Marsch confident he can win over Leeds’ fanbase

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124tED_0eRdLWOE00

New Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch admits he has “a lot to prove” but has backed himself to win over a fanbase still reeling from the departure of the revered Marcelo Bielsa .

Marsch becomes only the second American to take charge of a Premier League club, following Bob Bradley at Swansea in 2016, after he was named successor to Bielsa, sacked after three-and-a-half highly successful years at the helm.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani insisted he had acted to “secure” Leeds’ hard-earned top-flight status and the club have swiftly appointed a successor, with Marsch signing a deal running to June 2025, pending international clearance.

A two-time winner of the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg, Marsch last coached at RB Leipzig, whom he left after just 21 games in December, and the 48-year-old believes he can build on what Bielsa has achieved.

“I think almost every job I’ve had, I’ve followed a club legend,” Marsch said on LUTV. “There’s massive challenges to that. I have a lot to prove to our fanbase that I’m the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa.

“But I think the key is when they see the team play and they play with passion, heart and they show that they’re also intelligent and clear with the playing model and they’re aggressive, then the fans will tolerate the coach even if they don’t like his accent or if he’s not as popular as the previous coach.

“My respect and admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is massive. How he’s helped transform Leeds United into a Premier League team is pretty amazing.

“Everything that’s been done has laid an incredible foundation and coming into this moment I just want to try to do everything I can to help take the club into the next phase of our history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2by4Kr_0eRdLWOE00

Leeds are two points and two places above the drop zone but, with key players due to return from injury in the coming weeks, unhappy supporters wanted Bielsa, the man who restored their Premier League place after a 16-year exile, to see the job through.

Radrizzani saw things differently, though, and made the change, with Marsch the man enlisted to lead a charge away from the bottom three.

“I think I was identified by the club as a good follow-up to what Marcelo has created,” Marsch added.

“I think my style of play, my aggressiveness, the desire I have for teams to be intensive and to run and to make things difficult for the opponent fits with what has been done over the last three-and-a-half years.

“It will be a big challenge to do it in a short period of time and I’ll make sure we evolve in a way that can be successful for what the future may bring but do it now.

“I have to really identify how to do the important and simple things right away and then build complexity as we continue to move forward.”

Marsch took up a position as the United States national team’s assistant in 2010 following his playing retirement.

He had stints with Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls before a successful spell at Salzburg, where he won the league and cup double in his first season in charge, followed by a short-lived reign at Leipzig.

“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter,” Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football, said on the club’s website.

I have a lot to prove to our fanbase that I'm the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa

Jesse Marsch

“Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

“We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

Leeds’ chief executive Angus Kinnear added: “We are really pleased to have quickly secured the services of our first-choice head coach.

“Whilst the short-term objective for Jesse is obvious, we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City v Man United: In-depth look at Premier League battle for bragging rights

Manchester City host rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, as the two teams go head-to-head for bragging rights once more. Despite three league positions and 19 points separating Pep Guardiola's men from their neighbours, it's United who have won the last three games at the Etihad Stadium. This weekend, though, the hosts need to take all three points to ensure they pull away from second-placed Liverpool at the top of the table. Ahead of Sunday's crunch Manchester derby, take a look at the in-depth numbers around the fixture.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Five things we learned as Manchester United beat Leeds in six-goal thrillerShane Warne’s life in pictures after legendary cricketer dies aged 52Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s record-breaking tenure in numbers
PREMIER LEAGUE
247Sports

Jesse Marsch's Tenure Begins At Leeds

Thomas Rongen and Luis Miguel Echegaray join Brandon Baylor to discuss Jesse Marsch being appointed as the new manager at Leeds United and what he can bring to the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch laughs off Ted Lasso comparisons

New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch laughed off comparisons to fictional American football manager Ted Lasso as he underlined his vision for the club in his first news conference. The 48-year-old American has replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the Elland Road club. His first game will be at Leicester City on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Leeds United: Can Jesse Marsch become a 'modern version' of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road?

This weekend will be a new beginning for Leeds United. Their legendary manager with knees of steel, Marcelo Bielsa, has ridden off into the sunset and been replaced by American Jesse Marsch on the touchline. Bielsa may be gone from Elland Road but what he has done will not soon be fogotten as despite this season's struggles the legendary manager remains a hero at Leeds for returning the club to the Premier League. Now that he's gone, things will be both different and similar under Marsch's watchful eye.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Bob Bradley
Person
Andrea Radrizzani
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Independent

Leicester City vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Leeds United in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will look to continue their push on all fronts when they return to Premier League action tonight at home to West Ham. Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Carabao Cup last weekend when they edged Chelsea in a thrilling final before advancing in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich. The Reds then host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday, but will first look to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points with a win. To do so, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europe’s closest title fight on the line as Napoli ‘believe in the dream’ in Serie A

Improbable as it seems in an era of PSG enjoying a 15-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, competitive action is actually rife throughout Europe’s top leagues just now - if you care to see it.England, of course, sees a two-team fight for the title right now, but it’s one from at least four for the final Champions League spot. While in Spain five will fight it out for third, fourth and beyond, Italy has a straight-up title classic going on: Napoli, AC Milan and reigning champions Inter Milan all within a point, while Juventus are only...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#American#Austrian#Red Bull Salzburg#Rb Leipzig#Lutv
The Independent

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from seven games today

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Katie Zelem at the double as Manchester United thump Leicester

Katie Zelem scored directly from a corner twice in the space of five minutes as Manchester United thrashed Leicester 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.United were already 2-0 up through first-half goals from Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo when Zelem’s 60th-minute corner evaded everyone in the penalty area and nestled in the far corner.And the 26-year-old, who also scored from a corner in the FA Cup last weekend, amazingly repeated the feat a few minutes later to set the seal on a comprehensive win.Bend it like Zelem 😅🚨 @katiezel has just scored ANOTHER goal from a corner 🚨#BarclaysFAWSL @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/1Q8JkAmr6Q—...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tyrick Mitchell should be considered for England call-up, says Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell should be in the mix for an England call-up later this month.Gareth Southgate is expected to name his Three Lions squad next week ahead of home fixtures with Switzerland and Ivory Coast at the end of March.With Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell injured, there is a vacancy for a left-sided player in the squad and Mitchell has been a model of consistency for the Eagles, which is reflected in the fact he has started all of their 27 Premier League games this season.Asked about the academy graduate’s international prospects, Vieira said: “I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick backs Marcus Rashford to find top form ahead of Manchester derby

Ralf Rangnick backed “abundant talent” Marcus Rashford to rediscover his top form as wasteful Manchester United prepare to face rivals Manchester City.The Etihad Stadium hosts the 187th Manchester derby on Sunday, when the Red Devils will look to boost their top-four chances against the Premier League leaders.United come into the match bruised by last weekend’s 0-0 home draw with Watford, where their recent profligacy in front of goal continued on an afternoon when they had 22 shots without scoring.Star turn Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored once in 10 games but Rangnick believes things will soon turn for the team,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy