Fourth-grade students get free pass to national parks

A statewide scholarship program launched last year using federal COVID-19 relief money is getting extended for North Carolina high schoolers who graduate in 2022. The North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant gives each student up $2,800 per year for tuition and fees for community college. The amount of the two-year grant is based on financial need. It is a grant for associate degree programs.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO