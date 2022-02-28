Fourth-grade students get free pass to national parks

A statewide scholarship program launched last year using federal COVID-19 relief money is getting extended for North Carolina high schoolers who graduate in 2022. The North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant gives each student up $2,800 per year for tuition and fees for community college. The amount of the two-year grant is based on financial need. It is a grant for associate degree programs.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.
Comments / 0