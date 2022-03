KINGSTON, N.Y. — Big Lots, an Ohio-based discount retail chain, is coming to the town of Ulster. Plans submitted to the town of Ulster’s building inspector indicate the company intends to occupy 47,713 square feet of the former Burlington store at 1375 U.S. Route 9W in the same plaza as Staples. Warren Tutt, the town’s building inspector, said Big Lots will occupy just over half of the 86,600 square-foot building.

6 DAYS AGO