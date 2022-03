Barring a new variant, the county may be approaching herd immunity against COVID. The number of reported cases has dropped dramatically in Jefferson County. The operative word is "reported" cases. "There's a lot less testing and that's influencing our numbers," said Jefferson County Public Health Director Michael Baker. "We're back to testing people only when they're symptomatic rather than monitoring the spread of the disease." There's less testing at schools and work places. Of those being tested, Baker says there's about a 30% positivity rate. That tells him the virus is actively circulating through the community but most of the cases are mild enough people don't test for COVID. Baker says the hospitalization rate has stayed about the same, meaning of the people who test positive for COVID about the same percentage are serious enough to be in the hospital. Altogether, the news is good. "I think we're starting to be at the end," said Baker. "I don't think we're there yet."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO