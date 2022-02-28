McDonalds to hire 5,000 across the Carolinas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – McDonalds is looking to hire 5,000 people across the Carolinas in a special week-long hiring event.

The event will take place Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, Mar. 4 at participating restaurants who are holding on-the-spot interviews between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Positions vary by restaurant, with crew and management positions available. Benefits include flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare benefits, free employee meals and competitive wages.

Crew members who work at least 15 hours per week for 90 days are eligible for up to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

The following locations are participating in the hiring event:

Anderson, S.C.

Asheville, N.C.

Charleston, S.C.

Charlotte, N.C.

Columbia, S.C.

Florence, S.C.

Greenville, S.C.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Spartanburg, S.C.

Anyone interested in working for McDonalds can apply here.

