March 1 was the first day NHL teams could sign 20-year-old free agents. He’ll be in the pro in the Pittsburgh system next season. It’s not like he was under the radar. He was top 10 in the league in save percentage the last two seasons, playing in front of a struggling Prince George team. He was on Team Canada at the World Juniors as a 19-year-old. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 bantam draft; usually from there you have to play poorly to lose prospect status, and he never did. He’s not a small goalie. It’s a surprise that he went through the draft twice.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO