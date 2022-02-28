ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Offers Dynamic 2023 Running Back

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0XbW_0eRdJti500

There is a new name added to the 2023 running back board as Notre Dame offered Saint Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College athlete Jeremiyah Love.

The 6-1, 195-pounder is fresh off of a dynamic junior campaign, rushing for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries. That is an eye popping 10.5 yards per carry to go along with 11 total receptions for 103 yards in the passing game.

Love is a long strider with dynamic speed, evidenced by his 10.76 personal best 100 meter dash time as a part of the track and field program for Christian Brothers.

Notre Dame is Love’s 24th reported offer. His list is long and impressive, boasting offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas, Washington, Stanford, Utah, Missouri, Boston College, Louisville, Iowa, Purdue, West Virginia, Minnesota, Iowa State, Indiana and Vanderbilt.

Love is underrated currently in terms of rankings. Only On3 ranks him as a four-star recruit.

Notre Dame looks to be in the market to add a second running back in the 2023 class.

The team already boasts a top 250 commitment from Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., who brings a steady and consistent approach as an all around player out of the backfield. Love brings a level of speed that could potentially compliment Irvin very well.

This level of speed is something that the staff has shown to value at a high degree. Combine that with his projectable frame and there is a notable upside for Love down the road.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Payment schedule for every state

Millions of Americans have received, or are getting ready to receive, their February food stamps. Some can expect extra due to COVID-19. They way you receive them, as well as when, depend on your own state’s rules. While the SNAP program is federally funded, it is run solely by...
HEALTH
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
City
Stanford, IN
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Nebraska, IN
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
City
Columbus, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WEHT/WTVW

What’s the coolest thing made in Indiana? It’s this!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of commerce has named who the winner is of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. An online randomizer generated the initial matchups. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company didn’t need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Irish Breakdown Content
Q985

10 Reasons You Might Want to Think Twice About Moving to Wisconsin

For the record, I am a firm believer that any town, city, or state you live in is as good as you make it. Crime is everywhere, there just happens to be more of it in higher populated places, that's just facts. I tell people that are new to Rockford all the time, "if you get it in your head to hate Rockford you will, if you are determined to love it, you absolutely will".
WISCONSIN STATE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
The Spun

Coach K Furious With Report About The Duke Job

With Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career coming to a close at the end of this season, former player and longtime assistant John Scheyer has been selected to take over in 2022. But, according to reports from New York Post writer Ian O’Connor, that wasn’t always the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVB

Incident at BSU basketball game

The Boise State Broncos beat the Nevada Wolfpack, 73-67, winning the Mountain West Conference. An incident ensued afterward between game security and crowd members.
BOISE, ID
My 1053 WJLT

Meet the Indiana Woman Buried in the Middle of the Road – Seriously

Everyone at some point in time has thought about the day when their time on Earth comes to an end. When will it happen? How will it happen? Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you want to look at it), many of us will never know the answer to either or both of those questions before it does happen. The one thing we know for certain is that it will happen at some point unless someone figures out a way to become immortal. That key piece of information gives us the opportunity to at least have a say in what we want to happen to our bodies once our eyes close and we draw our final breath. With that said, even if our dying wish is executed flawlessly, we have no control over what the world will do once we're gone. As is the case with the woman whose final resting place is smack dab in the middle of a two-lane county road in Franklin, Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy