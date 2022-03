As Ukrainian soldiers and citizens alike are doing their best to stand up to Russian invaders, some Americans are searching for ways to show support for the war-torn country. Some liquor stores on the SouthCoast have decided to pull Russian vodka from their shelves while the conflict is happening. Representatives from Douglas Wine and Spirits in Fairhaven, North Providence and Attleboro, and Wines and More in Wareham told us Monday that until something changes, they will no longer be selling the Russian vodkas.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO