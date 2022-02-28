ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MT pays $60k, settles public records case over pipeline docs

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana has paid more than $60,000 to the ACLU of Montana to settle a case over its refusal to release documents related to the state's preparations for anticipated protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that was to cross northeastern...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billings Gazette

Montana paid $60K to civil rights group to settle lawsuit for KXL records

Montana paid a civil liberties advocacy group $60,000 last year as part of a settlement after the state initially refused to release hundreds of documents related to its preparations for possible protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline. State records show the settlement between the Montana Division of Criminal...
MONTANA STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

State political mapmakers settle lawsuits over Open Public Meetings Act violations

The Washington State Redistricting Commission has agreed to settle two lawsuits that claimed commissioners violated state transparency laws while redrawing legislative and congressional district maps. “Essentially, they made all their decisions and discussions in private and then announced them publicly and then they failed to make their timetable,” Washington Coalition...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Government
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thebrag.com

6ix9ine suffers another huge legal loss in latest judge ruling

6ix9ine has been dealt another huge legal loss in a judge’s latest ruling. As per court documents obtained by Complex, a Manhattan judge has denied the controversial rapper’s request to either terminate or prematurely end his five-year term of supervised release. According to his legal representatives, 6ix9ine was...
CELEBRITIES
Reason.com

Interesting Public Records vs. Academic Freedom Case Related to Animal Research

From Sullivan v. Univ. of Washington, decided yesterday by Judge Richard Jones (W.D. Wash.):. The Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee ("IACUC") at the University of Washington monitors animal research conducted at the university. The committee "approves and monitors all proposed projects that include vertebrates or cephalopods" to "ensur[e] that animals receive the care, treatment and respect they deserve as critical components of biomedical research to find cures for diseases and conditions that afflict both humans and animals."
POLITICS
Middletown Press

New Mexico governor asked to stand up to more nuclear waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A coalition of environmentalists and nuclear watchdogs on Tuesday delivered more than 1,000 petition signatures to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking her to take all steps necessary to stop any expansion of the federal government’s nuclear repository in southeastern New Mexico. Dozens of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#Mt#Ap#Keystone Xl
News Channel 25

School accused of retaliation against mom is settling case

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit parent who claimed she lost her job for criticizing COVID-19 policies in local schools has reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit against the district, a lawyer said Tuesday. Controversy over how the Rochester district handled outspoken parents continues to simmer...
ROCHESTER, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Viatris to pay $264M to settle EpiPen lawsuit

Viatris, a drugmaker formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals, on Feb. 28 agreed to pay $264 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over EpiPen pricing, The Hill reported. The lawsuit accuses Viatris of using its monopoly on EpiPen auto-injectors to raise the cost excessively. The agreement is awaiting the court's approval....
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

ACLU Sues Texas Governor Over State-Sponsored Persecution of Trans Youth

The first lawsuit over Texas’ state-sponsored persecution of trans children and their families was filed today, March 1, in the district court in Travis County. The lawsuit seeks to block the implementation of a directive issued by Governor Greg Abbott instructing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children. Abbott’s letter cited an an opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which claimed such care could “legally constitute child abuse.” Additionally, Abbott’s letter called on doctors, nurses, and teachers to report the use of such care, and said those that did not would be subject to criminal penalties, as would the parents of trans children who receive care.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
ACLU
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG-AFTRA, New York Public Radio Settle Labor Dispute Over Layoffs, Alleged Surveillance

SAG-AFTRA and New York Public Radio have settled a labor brawl over mass layoffs and alleged surveillance in which the union claimed that NYPR launched an aggressive and coordinated campaign to undermine union activity. The deal, announced on Friday, includes a one-time three percent wage increase in July for all union employees making under $100,000 per year, enhancements to NYPR’s parental leave policy and an extension of employment protections against retaliation. It also resolves a host of claims regarding personnel issues relating to individual staff members.More from The Hollywood ReporteriHeartPodcast Network Union Secures Voluntary Recognition From ManagementHow Hollywood Unions Wield "Do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Herald

Massachusetts food services company TriMark to pays record $48.5 million to settle federal fraud allegations

TriMark USA, LLC, a Mansfield-based food services company, has agreed to pay a record $48.5 million to settle federal allegations of a scheme to manipulate small, veteran-owned businesses into giving them government contracts they weren’t entitled to. “This case demonstrates a shocking disregard for fair competition, small business rules...
MANSFIELD, MA
Middletown Press

Iowa governor signs flat tax bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed into law a bill that phases in a 3.9% flat tax over four years, eliminates taxes on retirement income and lowers taxes for corporations at an estimated overall cost of about $2 billion in lower annual total state income when fully implemented.
IOWA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas physician pays $504K to settle excessive billing case

A primary care physician in Mission, Texas, paid the federal government $504,588 to resolve allegations that he violated the False Claims Act, the Justice Department said Feb. 24. The settlement resolves allegations that Jose Escandon, MD, caused claims to be submitted to Medicare for ultrasounds that were medically unnecessary. The...
MISSION, TX
protocol.com

Washington became the second state to pass the Silenced No More Act

Washington state became the second in the nation to pass the Silenced No More Act on Thursday. The bill bars employers in the state from using NDAs to prevent workers from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination, retaliation, sexual assault and wage violations. The bill, a version of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Middletown Press

Judge won’t order Bridgeport to pay police captains’ legal fees

BRIDGEPORT - A Superior Court judge Thursday refused to order the city to pay the attorney fees of three police captains who successfully challenged the appointment of Rebeca Garcia to assistant chief. Garcia has since been appointed acting chief. In November Judge Barry Stevens ruled that the city’s selection of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy