Omaha Police Investigating 7 Armed Robberies With Same Suspect Description

Photo: Getty Images

Omaha police are searching for a suspect who has the same description in seven different armed robberies around the city.

According to KETV , the latest robbery took place on Sunday morning (February 27) at the Quik Trip located on South 72nd Street.

Omaha Police Department stated that a man wearing all black with a face mask entered the gas station, showed a gun and demanded money. Once he was given the money, he left the Quik Trip and no one was hurt.

Due to multiple descriptions of the same suspect at several robberies, Omaha police believe that they are all connected.

On Friday (February 25), two businesses were robbed less than an hour apart.

Around 6:30 p.m., police received a call from the Family Dollar located on North 30th Street. Thirty minutes later, the Family Dollar on North 16th Street was also hit for cash.

The same description was given when the Valero gas station located on South 13th Street was robbed at midnight on Saturday (February 26).

Below is a list of three other businesses that were robbed over the weekend:

Casey's gas station located on South 40th Street

Mega Saver located on Blondo Street

Bucky's located on South 24th Street

Police ask that anyone with information on the robberies call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867)