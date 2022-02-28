ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Police Investigating 7 Armed Robberies With Same Suspect Description

By Hannah DeRuyter
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8kUj_0eRdIqxH00
Photo: Getty Images

Omaha police are searching for a suspect who has the same description in seven different armed robberies around the city.

According to KETV , the latest robbery took place on Sunday morning (February 27) at the Quik Trip located on South 72nd Street.

Omaha Police Department stated that a man wearing all black with a face mask entered the gas station, showed a gun and demanded money. Once he was given the money, he left the Quik Trip and no one was hurt.

Due to multiple descriptions of the same suspect at several robberies, Omaha police believe that they are all connected.

On Friday (February 25), two businesses were robbed less than an hour apart.

Around 6:30 p.m., police received a call from the Family Dollar located on North 30th Street. Thirty minutes later, the Family Dollar on North 16th Street was also hit for cash.

The same description was given when the Valero gas station located on South 13th Street was robbed at midnight on Saturday (February 26).

Below is a list of three other businesses that were robbed over the weekend:

  • Casey's gas station located on South 40th Street
  • Mega Saver located on Blondo Street
  • Bucky's located on South 24th Street

Police ask that anyone with information on the robberies call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Russian forces closing in on another nuclear facility

Russia's military on Friday once again advanced toward a nuclear plant in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine's nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News. The report comes just one day after Russian...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine thwarting progress by seeking to involve NATO

March 5 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's attempt to secure direct NATO help in the conflict between their countries was not helping talks between the two sides. read more. "Constant angry statements from Mr Zelenskiy do not increase optimism," Lavrov...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
CBS News

North Korea accused of firing suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Omaha Police Department#Armed Robberies#The Quik Trip
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
969
Followers
247
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy