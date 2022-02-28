ESPN deletes cringey ‘Euphoria’ meme

Warning: Euphoria spoilers below

Last night Euphoria fans tuned in for the culmination of the HBO Max drama's second season, which saw the death of one fan-favorite character: Ashtray.

Since the start of the season, many viewers had anticipated that the final episode would result in a tragic end for Fez [Angus Cloud] or his little brother Ashtray [Javon Walton].

Ultimately, Ashtray met his demise just as Fez was getting ready to leave to watch Lexi's play, before he was stopped by Custer, who was cooperating with the police for Fez and Ash's involvement in the murder of Mouse.

Although Faye attempted to frame Laurie for Mouse's death, Ash resorted to his go-to instinct of protecting Fez and slit Custer's neck in response.

In an effort to save Fez, Ash then hid out in the bathtub, despite Fezco's pleas, with a rifle ready to attack the police. When officers eventually break down the door and swarm the house, Fez desperately screams at them not to shoot Ash because he's just a kid, but Ash began shooting through the door.

Soon after, Ashtray shoots down an officer. Immediately after, a red laser is seen pointed at his forehead, with police shooting Ash to his death.

Many were heartbroken to see Ash die, some even applauded his ride-or-die mentality up until the very end.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” account included, apparently.

“Name an athlete as fearless as this guy," the account tweeted in a since-deleted tweet.





"Hey guys. It’s my first day on the SportsCenter account. Trying something a little different this morning. Hope you like it!" wrote Luke Zim.

An ESPN spokesman told the New York Post: “The content posted was not in alignment with ESPN’s brand and we removed it.”

