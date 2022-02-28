ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

Man charged with kidnapping mother and 3-month-old, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MARION, Ark. — A mother and her 3-month-old child are safe after police arrested the man accused of kidnapping them and forcing them to drive from St. Louis, Missouri, before stopping in Marion, Arkansas.

According to the Marion Police Department, patrol units responded to a kidnapping call on Interstate 55 early Sunday morning.

Police arrived at a gas station as the suspect was leaving the area.

Patrol units followed the suspect as he began traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at high rates of speed, police said.

Police spoke with the woman and learned she and her child were abducted in St. Louis.

Police said the suspect held the victim and her 3-month-old child at gunpoint and forced them to drive from St. Louis before stopping in Marion.

The pursuit continued into Mississippi County, where deputies with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office used spike strips to stop the car.

The driver ran but was later captured by Marion Police.

Officers said they found the 3-month-old inside the vehicle unharmed.

The suspect, 32-year-old Julius Rogers, was taken back to Marion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqvBU_0eRdIWUr00
Julius Rogers (Marion Police Dept.)

The child was returned to its mother.

Rogers faces charges of Felony Fleeing, Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft of a Vehicle, and Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons.

His bond was set at $35,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police find body near missing elderly woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have found a body in the same area of the home of an elderly woman who has been reported missing, police said. 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was reported missing on Tuesday by the Memphis Police Department. Police said Seay’s last known address was in the 300 block of Montgomery St. in the Crosstown neighborhood.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
City
Marion, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man indicted after shooting at Z Mart store, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 56-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges related to the shooting of an acquaintance during an argument last year outside a convenience store in the Parkway Village area, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Francisco Oliva is being held without bond...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Three boys shot outside Whitehaven Library, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three boys were shot after gunfire rang out outside the Whitehaven Library around 3:30 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department. One of those children was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition while the other two were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Aggravated Robbery#Aggravated Assault
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing $40K worth of sports cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former mail carrier in Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing 94 sports cards worth nearly $40,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Robinson waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, the release stated.
RICHMOND, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
92K+
Followers
91K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy