Man charged with kidnapping mother and 3-month-old, police say

MARION, Ark. — A mother and her 3-month-old child are safe after police arrested the man accused of kidnapping them and forcing them to drive from St. Louis, Missouri, before stopping in Marion, Arkansas.

According to the Marion Police Department, patrol units responded to a kidnapping call on Interstate 55 early Sunday morning.

Police arrived at a gas station as the suspect was leaving the area.

Patrol units followed the suspect as he began traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at high rates of speed, police said.

Police spoke with the woman and learned she and her child were abducted in St. Louis.

Police said the suspect held the victim and her 3-month-old child at gunpoint and forced them to drive from St. Louis before stopping in Marion.

The pursuit continued into Mississippi County, where deputies with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office used spike strips to stop the car.

The driver ran but was later captured by Marion Police.

Officers said they found the 3-month-old inside the vehicle unharmed.

The suspect, 32-year-old Julius Rogers, was taken back to Marion.

Julius Rogers (Marion Police Dept.)

The child was returned to its mother.

Rogers faces charges of Felony Fleeing, Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft of a Vehicle, and Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons.

His bond was set at $35,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.