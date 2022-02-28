ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: Who Died on ‘1883,’ Who Didn’t + Why?

By Billy Dukes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's really not fair to say 1883 ended exactly how we thought it would, even if that's the truth. The finale of the Yellowstone origin story set the stage for the next generation of Duttons while bringing a tragic fate to many of those who traveled with them to...

Outsider.com

‘1883’: Here’s Everyone Who Died in Devastating Finale

“1883” fans, get your tissue boxes ready for the stunning season finale of Taylor Sheridan’s incredible prequel series. WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for the season finale of “1883,” which dropped on Paramount Plus on Sunday, Feb. 27. We’ve seen several characters die throughout the show. Many...
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Release Date Window Revealed

Yellowstone fans are desperate to know when Season 5 will premiere, and now a release date window has been revealed. Variety spoke with executive producer David Glasser about all things Yellowstone, and reported that the EP indicated filming for Season 5 would begin in May, and the series could debut sometime in the fall. "It's the prime of the show," Glasser said of where the show's narrative is currently. "I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of story to tell."
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Immediately Ran To Taylor Sheridan When He Learned of Ennis’ Fate

1883 star Eric Nelsen couldn’t believe it when he read the final script for the show. He ran directly to creator Taylor Sheridan when he learned of his character’s fate. So far, 1883 has been everything we’ve wanted it to be. The spinoff to Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone has an incredible story, a star-studded cast, and best of all? It is completely authentic to the time. It’s exactly what comes to mind when you think about a must-watch television show.
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Explains Why She Wasn’t Afraid To Ride Horses at Cowboy Camp

1883 star Isabel May might be a city girl at heart, but she has never displayed any fear when it comes to riding horses. If you haven’t heard yet, 1883 is the new prequel spin-off to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Up to this point, it has been everything we’ve wanted it to be and more. One of the best reasons why it’s so good is because it stars 21-year-old actress Isabel May. May plays the role of Elsa Dutton on the show.
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Wishes Him a Happy Valentines Day With Steamy Pic

Rip Wheeler’s relationship with Beth Dutton on Yellowstone is complicated. But in real life, Cole Hauser and his wife have an amazing love story. If you love Yellowstone just as much as all of us over here at Outsider, then you are more than likely a big fan of Rip Wheeler. Portrayed by Cole Hauser, Rip is a ranch hand on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He also has a soft spot for his boss’s daughter. Kevin Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount Network hit show and Kelly Reilly plays his daughter, Beth Dutton.
Variety

‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Barely Got Through ‘Devastating’ Finale: We Were ‘Blubbering’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the finale of “1883,” streaming now on Paramount Plus. Following the penultimate episode, fans of “1883” feared that the end was near for Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton — and unfortunately, they were right. Following an arrow wound to her liver, Isabel died in her dad’s (Tim McGraw) arms after an emotional goodbye to both him and her mother, Margaret (Faith Hill). The episode took the audience — and the stars — on a wrenching journey. McGraw and Hill, who are married with three daughters, opened up...
