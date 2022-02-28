Video: Frank Vogel gave worst pep talk ever during Lakers’ blowout loss

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is speaking out against a recent report indicating Harvard coach and former Duke player and assistant Tommy Amaker was the school's preferred choice to succeed him as coach upon retirement, but the five-time national champion preferred Jon Scheyer — the final pick to take over after Krzyzewski's impending retirement. According to ESPN's Wright Thompson, who penned a long-form feature on Krzyzewski ahead of Saturday's final game at Cameron Indoor against North Carolina, the all-time winningest coach called the report a "cheap shot" and said he respects Amaker.
