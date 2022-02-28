Video: Frank Vogel gave worst pep talk ever during Lakers’ blowout loss

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO