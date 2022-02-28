ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Video: Frank Vogel gave worst pep talk ever during Lakers’ blowout loss

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Frank Vogel sounded like the head coach of The Bad News Bears on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers coach went viral for a really terrible speech he gave as his team was being trounced at home...

Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
Frank Vogel
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Says LeBron James Will Never Be On The Same Level For The Lakers As Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, And Elgin Baylor: "He’s a Cleveland Cavalier.”

Despite winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago, LeBron James isn't on the best terms with the team's faithful. Amid a tumultuous season, the King has struggled to lead this team to compete as they did in 2020 and to some extent in 2021. This season,...
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving makes historic move by hiring stepmom as agent

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving helped make history. The point guard hired his stepmother, Shetellia Riley as his new agent. Riley is reportedly the only black woman currently representing an NBA player. NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted the news Thursday afternoon. Irving hasn’t had a professional representative since he fired...
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
247Sports

Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski scolds 'cheap shot' Tommy Amaker report

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is speaking out against a recent report indicating Harvard coach and former Duke player and assistant Tommy Amaker was the school's preferred choice to succeed him as coach upon retirement, but the five-time national champion preferred Jon Scheyer — the final pick to take over after Krzyzewski's impending retirement. According to ESPN's Wright Thompson, who penned a long-form feature on Krzyzewski ahead of Saturday's final game at Cameron Indoor against North Carolina, the all-time winningest coach called the report a "cheap shot" and said he respects Amaker.
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley now calling Lakers by disrespectful name

The Los Angeles Lakers are finishing out a disappointing season, which on Thursday included yet another defeat. The Lakers lost 132-111 to the intracity rival Clippers. The Lakers are now 27-35, which is only one game ahead of the Pelicans for the 10th spot in the West. Charles Barkley has...
Miami Herald

Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints At Removing Russell Westbrook From the Starting Lineup

View the original article to see embedded media. Russell Westbrook has had a rough season with the Lakers. There is no denying that. And even though his game against the Clippers on Thursday night offered slight improvements, he still isn't living up to the $44 million they are paying him this year.
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops key James Wiseman injury update

The Golden State Warriors are going through a really tough patch as the season winds down, so some good news would be useful for the team’s morale. On Thursday at shootaround, coach Steve Kerr gave some insight on how James Wiseman is progressing. Via Anthony Slater:. “I think from...
