ATLANTA — A woman has been arrested after pushing another woman into traffic during an argument, causing her to get trapped under a car Tuesday morning. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded to the 6th floor of Piedmont Hospital parking deck at 35 Collier Road NW shortly before 10 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Officials said they found the woman who had been hit and was still trapped under the car.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO