‘Bottle beer later.’ Ukraine brewery produces Molotov cocktails for citizen soldiers

By Don Sweeney
Rock Hill Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brewery in Lviv says it has switched production from beer to Molotov cocktails as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. “Pravda Brewery team is hand-bottling today,” owner Yuri Zastavny posted on Instagram with a photo of three homemade firebombs. “It’s a very special bottling. We’ll bottle beer...

