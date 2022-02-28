Police: 1 hurt in shooting near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police investigated a shooting Monday near Myrtle Beach, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department.

Police were called to the area of Rittenhouse Road near Socastee Boulevard and Dick Pond Road at about 4 p.m., according to Moskov. One person was injured.

According to a police report obtained by News13, officers were called to Rittenhouse Road when gunshots rang out at the entrance of the development. Witnesses told police a male ran behind building one and the driver of a car drove behind the building before returning to the entrance to pick up the victim.

Officers went to an undisclosed hospital to try and find the victim and driver and the two later arrived, according to the report.

No other information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.