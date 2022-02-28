ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jA0p6_0eRdH49D00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police investigated a shooting Monday near Myrtle Beach, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department.

Police were called to the area of Rittenhouse Road near Socastee Boulevard and Dick Pond Road at about 4 p.m., according to Moskov. One person was injured.

News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

According to a police report obtained by News13, officers were called to Rittenhouse Road when gunshots rang out at the entrance of the development. Witnesses told police a male ran behind building one and the driver of a car drove behind the building before returning to the entrance to pick up the victim.

Officers went to an undisclosed hospital to try and find the victim and driver and the two later arrived, according to the report.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Deputies search for suspect in South Carolina machete attack

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies are searching for a man they said attacked a person with a machete early Thursday morning in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 43-year-old Stephen Tilley is suspected of attacking a person he knew around 1 a.m. before running away. Tilley is […]
FORT MILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Motorcycle rider hospitalized after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Thursday after a hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened on Mr. Joe White Avenue near Nance Street. The motorcycle rider is expected to survive. Police have found the vehicle involved in the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after a barricade situation in Marion County, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tammy Erwin. Deputies were on scene on Hal Allen Road where a person had barricaded themselves in a home, according to Erwin. The suspect’s identity and charges will […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime#Rittenhouse
WBTW News13

Reward increased for info on deadly Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A reward has been increased for information on a deadly shooting in Dillon County. A $3,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information on the shooting death of James McLean, of Dillon. The sheriff’s office is handing out flyers in the area of Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 2 killed in Hartsville crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner has released the identities of the two people killed Thursday in a crash in Hartsville. The two have been identified as 72-year-old Sandra Wilson and 62-year-old Richard Hinson, both of Hartsville, according to Coroner J. Todd Hardee. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

FBI confirms investigation in Florence, 1 arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI confirms operation is underway in the area of Millbank Drive and Edgeware Court in Florence. Residents in the area told News13 there were FBI and SWAT armored vehicles. News13 viewer Caleb Cannon sent in video of an armored vehicle in the neighborhood. “They really weren’t able to tell us […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Crash blocks traffic on Socastee Boulevard near Myrtle Beach

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash blocked traffic Wednesday morning on Socastee Boulevard near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 7:12 a.m. near Weeks Drive. Two vehicles were involved, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The South Carolina Department of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 displaced in Longs structure fire

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was displaced in a structure fire Thursday morning in Longs. Around 5:54 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to a structure fire on the 1,000 block of Pint Circle. There were no injuries and one person will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina. […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Military plane crashes in South Carolina; no injuries reported

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Beaufort County said a military jet crashed near Halfmoon Island/Coosaw Plantation on Thursday afternoon. Officials with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort said a 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing F/A-18D Hornet crashed while conducting a routine flight in Beaufort. They said both Marines onboard the jet ejected with no injuries. […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 extricated after dump truck overturns in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to clear the scene after a dump truck overturned in the area of East Highway 9 and Charter Drive in Longs. Crews were sent to the area around 9 a.m. where the dump truck has lanes of traffic blocked and extrication operations were needed, […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to commercial fire in Horry County

GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a commercial fire Wednesday morning in Green Sea, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called out at 5:14 a.m. to the 5000 block of Glenwood Drive. The building was fully-involved. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy