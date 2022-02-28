Reconstruction work planned for US 14/Humes Road in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Changes are coming to US 14 in Janesville.

WisDOT said reconstruction work is set to begin on the road between Deerfield Drive and WIS 26/Milton Avenue starting March 14.

Crews will add offset left-turn lanes at intersections, new traffic signals, sidewalks, and a bus stop at the intersection of US 14 and Pontiac Drive.

Storm sewer pipes, curbs, gutters, and landscaping is also on the way.

US 14 will be closed between WIS 26 and Pontiac Drive until late August. Drivers should use alternate routes via Morse Street and Holiday Drive. Businesses in the area will remain open.

Drivers should expect to see crews and equipment near the road beginning this week.

Ramp closures at the I-39/90 and US 14/Humes Road interchange are expected this fall. All told, the $11.6 million project is scheduled to wrap up in October, weather permitting.

