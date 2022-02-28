ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB provides tips about charities for Ukraine

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Russian-Ukraine conflict has the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about accredited charities.

The BBB Serving Western VA and BBB Wise Giving Alliance compiled several tips for donors to consider before you open your heart and wallet.

Mayor Lea to continue sister city relationship in Russia

CAN THE CHARITY GET TO THE IMPACTED AREA?

When donating to an organization, you want to make sure the charity already has a presence in Ukraine.

SHOULD YOU SEND CLOTHING AND FOOD?

Clothing and food aren’t always practical due to timing, logistics, and dispersal of items.

NC humanitarian organization gears up to help Ukrainians

Instead many organizations are equipped to obtain and distribute products effectively while avoiding duplication.

DOES THE RELIFE CHARITY MEET BBB CHARITY STANDARDS?

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance provides an evaluative report on which charities are trustworthy. You can find a list of charities that are soliciting relief assistance for Ukraine and meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability .

IS THE CHARITY EXPERIENCED IN PROVIDING EMERGENCY RELIEF?

The BBB says that charities that are experienced in disaster relief are the best bet to help deliver aids as soon as possible.

ARE YOU CONSIDERING CROWDFUNDING APPEALS?

According to the BBB, crowdfunding sites are considered safe when you are giving money to someone you personally know and trust. However, if the crowdfunding site is from a charity, you want to check the group by vising Give.org .

9 ways to help Ukrainians amid Russian invasion

The BBB wants to warn you that some crowdfunding sites will check individuals and organizations. If an organization has security measures, they will provide descriptions of these procedures.

DOES THE APPEAL MAKE EXAGGERATE FINANCIAL CLAIMS SUCH AS “100 PERCENT WILL BE SPENT ON RELIEF”

The BBB states that charities have fundraising and administrative expenses and any charity that states they don’t are potentially misleading.

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

The BBB also has a list of accredited charities with BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

The BBB says that if you come across a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

