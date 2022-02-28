BBB provides tips about charities for Ukraine

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Russian-Ukraine conflict has the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about accredited charities.

The BBB Serving Western VA and BBB Wise Giving Alliance compiled several tips for donors to consider before you open your heart and wallet.

CAN THE CHARITY GET TO THE IMPACTED AREA?

When donating to an organization, you want to make sure the charity already has a presence in Ukraine.

SHOULD YOU SEND CLOTHING AND FOOD?

Clothing and food aren’t always practical due to timing, logistics, and dispersal of items.

Instead many organizations are equipped to obtain and distribute products effectively while avoiding duplication.

DOES THE RELIFE CHARITY MEET BBB CHARITY STANDARDS?

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance provides an evaluative report on which charities are trustworthy. You can find a list of charities that are soliciting relief assistance for Ukraine and meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability .

IS THE CHARITY EXPERIENCED IN PROVIDING EMERGENCY RELIEF?

The BBB says that charities that are experienced in disaster relief are the best bet to help deliver aids as soon as possible.

ARE YOU CONSIDERING CROWDFUNDING APPEALS?

According to the BBB, crowdfunding sites are considered safe when you are giving money to someone you personally know and trust. However, if the crowdfunding site is from a charity, you want to check the group by vising Give.org .

The BBB wants to warn you that some crowdfunding sites will check individuals and organizations. If an organization has security measures, they will provide descriptions of these procedures.

DOES THE APPEAL MAKE EXAGGERATE FINANCIAL CLAIMS SUCH AS “100 PERCENT WILL BE SPENT ON RELIEF”

The BBB states that charities have fundraising and administrative expenses and any charity that states they don’t are potentially misleading.

The BBB also has a list of accredited charities with BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

The BBB says that if you come across a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker .

