Tinie Tempah, So Solid Crew and Ghetts are among the artists paying tribute to drum and bass MC Skibadee, who has died aged 47. The London-born MC, born Alphonso Bondzie, was renowned for his “speed rap” delivery, which he said developed out of wanting to do “something different to what everyone else was doing” at the time.His death was announced on Sunday 27 February. “I unfortunately come with some sad news to say that Skibadee has passed away,” one of his children wrote on Facebook. “As a family we ask for some privacy, but may he rest in peace.”The cause...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO