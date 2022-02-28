Carriker Chronicles: Did Trev Alberts make the right move in keep Fred Hoiberg?

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Tom Shatel joined The World-Herald in 1991 as a sports columnist. Now join him in "Tom Shatel's Press Box," where he provides commentary on today's biggest sports stories. In this episode, Tom looks at how a very unique season for Creighton and Greg McDermott is different from the program's recent history.
LINCOLN — Bill Busch attended the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln last summer, and if you listen long enough, he can relate the experience to Nebraska’s special teams. Busch and his wife sat two or three rows from the stage, and Busch was a good audience. He sang, he clapped, he danced. “It was awesome,” Busch said Monday.
The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's games against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington. Nebraska vs. Northwestern State | Nebraska at UT-Arlington. Clay Gould Ballpark. Arlington, Texas. Radio: Huskers Radio Network. Video stream: None. 11 a.m. Friday vs. Northwestern State: RHP Koty Frank (0-0, 1.08...
Blood trickled down the cheek of forward Bella Cravens, courtesy of an elbow from Michigan All-American Naz Hillmon. Hillmon unintentionally hit Cravens during a rebound, but the sight told the story: The No. 10 Wolverines packed a physical punch for its revenge game against NU in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. With a big second-quarter run, Michigan looked to knock out the Huskers.
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens posted 40-yard dash times Friday at the NFL combine that are sure to help his draft stock. Jurgens ran an unofficial 4.91 40 on his first attempt — the fastest among an early group of linemen — and a 4.93 on his second attempt. Those are fleet times for a lineman, though perhaps unsurprising for Jurgens, a former running back and linebacker at Beatrice.
UNO (9-6) split games Friday as it lost 4-1 to Central Michigan in its opener. The Mavs pulled away from the Hoyas with a four-run sixth as Lexi Burkhardt delivered a three-run double. Izzy Eltze had a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. Against...
The Nebraska Cornhuskers managed to pull off a stunning upset on the road against Ohio State, 78-70. It was a big win for a Nebraska team that has struggled all season, and head coach Fred Hoiberg said it will help his team build momentum before the Big Ten Tournament. The...
Nebraska volleyball will play a spring match against Kansas at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center on Saturday, April 23. The Huskers last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006. NU also played at the Heartland Events Center in 2011, topping Wichita State in five sets.
So many storylines at next week’s girls basketball state tournament that it’s tough to know where to start. A good place would be Millard South, the only undefeated team left in the state. The 26-0 Patriots hope to reverse recent tourney fortunes and capture their first state title since 1996.
LINCOLN — Timely hitting and Wichita State mistakes allowed Nebraska to erase a four-run deficit and win its softball home opener. After getting off to a slow start offensively, the Huskers erupted for 10 unanswered runs to give NU a 10-4 win over Wichita State on Thursday at Bowlin Field.
Below is the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament. 1:30: Millard North (23-2) vs. Elkhorn South (16-8) 3:15: Gretna (18-6) vs. Omaha Central (19-7) 6: Bellevue West (23-3) vs. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) 7:45: Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7) Thursday, March 10: Semifinals...
