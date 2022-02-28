Carriker Chronicles: Did Trev Alberts make the right move in keep Fred Hoiberg?

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens posted 40-yard dash times Friday at the NFL combine that are sure to help his draft stock. Jurgens ran an unofficial 4.91 40 on his first attempt — the fastest among an early group of linemen — and a 4.93 on his second attempt. Those are fleet times for a lineman, though perhaps unsurprising for Jurgens, a former running back and linebacker at Beatrice.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO