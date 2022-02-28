ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriker Chronicles: Did Trev Alberts make the right move in keep Fred Hoiberg?

Omaha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam dives into the decision by Nebraska Athletic Director...

omaha.com

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Omaha.com

Bill Busch has an analogy (and plan) for every Nebraska special teams scenario

LINCOLN — Bill Busch attended the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln last summer, and if you listen long enough, he can relate the experience to Nebraska’s special teams. Busch and his wife sat two or three rows from the stage, and Busch was a good audience. He sang, he clapped, he danced. “It was awesome,” Busch said Monday.
NFL
Omaha.com

Previewing Nebraska baseball's games against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's games against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington. Nebraska vs. Northwestern State | Nebraska at UT-Arlington. Clay Gould Ballpark. Arlington, Texas. Radio: Huskers Radio Network. Video stream: None. 11 a.m. Friday vs. Northwestern State: RHP Koty Frank (0-0, 1.08...
ARLINGTON, TX
State
Nebraska State
Omaha.com

Nebraska downs Michigan through blood, sweat and tears in Big Ten quarterfinal

Blood trickled down the cheek of forward Bella Cravens, courtesy of an elbow from Michigan All-American Naz Hillmon. Hillmon unintentionally hit Cravens during a rebound, but the sight told the story: The No. 10 Wolverines packed a physical punch for its revenge game against NU in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. With a big second-quarter run, Michigan looked to knock out the Huskers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
Omaha.com

A bulked-up Cam Jurgens posts blazing 40 time at NFL combine

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens posted 40-yard dash times Friday at the NFL combine that are sure to help his draft stock. Jurgens ran an unofficial 4.91 40 on his first attempt — the fastest among an early group of linemen — and a 4.93 on his second attempt. Those are fleet times for a lineman, though perhaps unsurprising for Jurgens, a former running back and linebacker at Beatrice.
NFL
Omaha.com

UNO softball defeats Georgetown, falls to Central Michigan

UNO (9-6) split games Friday as it lost 4-1 to Central Michigan in its opener. The Mavs pulled away from the Hoyas with a four-run sixth as Lexi Burkhardt delivered a three-run double. Izzy Eltze had a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. Against...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Omaha.com

Nebraska volleyball will play exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island

Nebraska volleyball will play a spring match against Kansas at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center on Saturday, April 23. The Huskers last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006. NU also played at the Heartland Events Center in 2011, topping Wichita State in five sets.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
#Huskers
Omaha.com

Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament schedule

Below is the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament. 1:30: Millard North (23-2) vs. Elkhorn South (16-8) 3:15: Gretna (18-6) vs. Omaha Central (19-7) 6: Bellevue West (23-3) vs. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) 7:45: Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7) Thursday, March 10: Semifinals...
OMAHA, NE

