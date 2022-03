moneyPhoto by Timasu (Creative Commons) In case you didn't hear about it, Utah Senator Mitt Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA) that would change the way government provides aid to families with children. Under the FSA plan, a monthly cash benefit to families with children worth up to $4,200 per year until age five and $3,000 per year until age 17. (source) This specific plan is estimated to cost an additional $66 billion more than the current tax credit for children.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO