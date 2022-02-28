Snyder PD looking for armed & dangerous man after courthouse shooting
SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a man deemed armed and dangerous after a shooting incident near the courthouse last Friday.
According to a social media post from SPD, an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Iban Robles, who they say is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that took place outside the Scurry County Courthouse on Friday.Crockett County Sheriffs stop human smuggling attempt
Police say Robles should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or contacted.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Snyder Police Department at (325) 573-0261.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0