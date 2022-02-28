ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Snyder PD looking for armed & dangerous man after courthouse shooting

By Joey Hollingsworth
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wc8St_0eRdG6WM00

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a man deemed armed and dangerous after a shooting incident near the courthouse last Friday.

According to a social media post from SPD, an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Iban Robles, who they say is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that took place outside the Scurry County Courthouse on Friday.

Crockett County Sheriffs stop human smuggling attempt

Police say Robles should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or contacted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Snyder Police Department at (325) 573-0261.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Three arrested at Bass Pro Shop after sting operation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Harlingen. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer. Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2. According to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Sutton County Sheriff launches CodeRED broadcast system

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriff’s department announced Friday, March 4th, the activation of a new emergency broadcast system that will help inform Sutton County citizens of emergency situations. The sheriff’s office took to Facebook and shared how CodeRED will be able to help sheriffs relay information across the county or to specific […]
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Teen transporting migrants crashes into Border Patrol unit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a border patrol unit. Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville. On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Snyder, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Snyder, TX
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Kimble County Sheriffs stop human smuggling, car theft

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriffs Deputies stop a human smuggling attempt and car theft on March 1, 2022 as part of Operation Lone Star. In the first traffic stop, Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Texas Highway Patrol with a Human Smuggling event in which two U.S. citizens were apprehended for smuggling two individuals […]
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Smuggling#Dangerous Man#Police#Snyder Pd#Ktab#Spd#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Sheriff finds narcotics in sewer line

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shared that methamphetamine was recovered in a sewer line at the 900 block of North Bishop Street on March 3rd, according to a release. The Investigations Divison began the investigation for narcotics after receiving an anonymous online tip, which lead to a search of the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Sterling County Arrest report: February 2022

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for February 2022. Below is a list of arrests (felony and misdemeanor), citations, emergency detentions and Calls for Service. Felony Arrests: 2 – Delivery of Marijuana 1/4 oz<5lbs 4 – Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 4G<400G 1 – Tampering with Evidence […]
STERLING COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Irion County Sheriff’s Office February report

IRION COUNTY, Texas – The Irion County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report of service calls for February 2022. Below is a list of calls Irion County responded to during February 2022: 5 – Alarm 6 – Animal Calls 1 – Arson 7 – Assist Motorist 26 – Assist Other Agency (EMS, VFD & Crockett […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Chadbourne and Washington crash sends one to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash at the intersection of South Chadbourne Street and East Washington Drive has slowed traffic in central San Angelo and resulted in one driver being transported to Shannon Medical Center. According to police, shortly after 12:00 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Grand […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

NM judge says mom accused of throwing baby in dumpster will stand trial

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (Nexstar)- On Monday, New Mexico Judge William Shoobridge decided there is enough evidence in the case of Alexis Avila, 18, of Hobbs, to uphold the charges of Attempted First-degree Murder and Child Abuse. That case has now been turned over to the District Court for trial.  The Hobbs High School student is accused […]
HOBBS, NM
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle Fire on Highway 67 southwest of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green Sheriffs and Dove Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 67 near FM 2335 Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. One occupant was in the vehicle at the start of the fire, but was able to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two injured in Baylor construction accident

WACO, Texas – Waco Fire units are responding to a construction accident on the Baylor University campus. The accident occurred Wednesday morning at the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Dutton Avenue. It is being reported as a partial collapse at a building under construction. Two injuries have been reported. FOX 44 News has […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Roads around Veterans Memorial Drive set to be closed Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a nixle alert for road closures that will be taking place Saturday, March 5th starting at 6:00 a.m. According to the alert, the intersection at Santa Fe Park Road and River Drive that travels west to the Concho River will be closed along with Veterans […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Middle Concho Drive and Middle Concho Park reopen

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Middle Concho Drive is open to traffic again after the replacement of a drainage culvert was completed this week. According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the drainage culvert that was replaced had deteriorated and caused erosion to the side of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy