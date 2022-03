Tyler, the Creator—complete with some hilariously spot-on observations about NFTs—gifted fans with footage of a wide-ranging 70-minute conversation on Wednesday. The discussion, hosted by Bimma Williams as part of Converse’s 2022 All Star Series, was recorded in February and sees Tyler being joined by L.A.-based members of the brand’s global All Stars community. During the interview, Tyler—who recently kicked off a U.S. tour behind his Call Me If You Get Lost album—touched on everything from the aforementioned NFT space to the importance of artists having a strong team around them to ensure their vision is met.

