The Taliban's chief spokesman on Tuesday rowed back comments he made suggesting Afghans would be barred from leaving the country, saying he had been misunderstood. Zabihullah Mujahid sparked alarm at the weekend when he told a press conference that Afghans would need "an excuse" to travel abroad, and confirmed Afghanistan's new rulers had put a stop to any more evacuation flights. After seizing power in August, the Taliban promised Afghan citizens would be allowed to come and go as they pleased -- as long as they had passports and visas for their destinations. But on Sunday, he told a press conference: "I have to say clearly that persons who leave the country along with their families and have no excuse... we are preventing them."

AFGHANISTAN ・ 3 DAYS AGO