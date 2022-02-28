ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Zoom Provides Disappointing Revenue Forecast for First Quarter and Full Year

By Jordan Novet, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom's revenue growth has slowed as employees started returning to the office and companies eased their purchases of software for remote work. For the current fiscal year, the company sees $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion in revenue, implying 10.7% growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for a bigger figure:...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

FuboTV Posts Record Full-Year Revenue

Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV reported record earnings in Q4 2021, generating $231 million in revenue, a 119% increase year-over-year. In addition to the strong quarter, the New York-based company posted record annual revenue of $638 million in FY2021, up from $261 million for the same period the year prior. Since...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Foot Locker sinks after full-year guidance disappoints

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) fell sharply on Friday after posting Q4 ahead of expectations but issuing weaker guidance than anticipated. Total sales rose 8.2% during the quarter excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Q4 comparable store sales increased by 0.8%, with apparel significantly outpacing footwear. Gross margin remained relatively...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mcdermott
Metro International

Zoom forecasts annual revenue, profit below estimates

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc forecast full-year revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Monday, signaling a hit from tough competition and lower sign ups for its core Meetings platform. The video conferencing platform, which derives a large portion of its revenue from smaller organizations, has been hit by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Ocugen Provides Business Update With Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Financial Results

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) recenlty reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results along with a general business update. “The fourth quarter capped a transformational year of growth for Ocugen as we saw major progress across our portfolio. The clinical hold for the COVAXIN™ development program was lifted, and we bolstered our pediatric Emergency Use Authorization submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a safety database of more than 36 million teens vaccinated with COVAXIN™. Our lead modifier gene therapy platform candidate, OCU400, received approval to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial on target. I’m very pleased with the perseverance and commitment of the Ocugen team and the achievements they’ve made thus far. 2022 is poised to be another great year for the company. We’re excited about commencing these clinical trials and will give periodic updates in the future,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Enterprise Software
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sweetgreen Stock Soars After Posting Impressive Sales Growth in Its First Quarterly Report Since IPO

Sweetgreen on Thursday reported widening losses but strong sales growth for its fourth quarter in its first report since its initial public offering. Shares of the company rose about 17% in extended trading. Since going public in mid-November, the stock has struggled, shedding more than 50% and dragging its market value down to roughly $2.2 billion. Shares closed Thursday down roughly 11%.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Verizon CEO Sees Strong Growth Ahead, Says Growing Dividend Is Still a Top Priority

Verizon has "more growth opportunity than we've ever had before," CEO Hans Vestberg told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday. The telecom giant held an investor day Thursday and also said it entered into a strategic partnership with Facebook parent Meta. Verizon shares rose nearly 1% Thursday, closing at $54.66 apiece,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Rio Tinto Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Desktop Metal: "No, we don't need to do that. We have HP Inc. on earlier this week, and they are going to own the 3D industry and make money, so you need to be in HP Inc. Symbol HPQ."
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

For Warren Buffett, Apple Is His New Cola-Cola as the Investing Icon Reaps $100 Billion in Six Years

Warren Buffett's recent success from his massive Apple bet is spurring comparisons with the legend's greatest investment of all time — Coca-Cola. Berkshire Hathaway began buying Apple's stock in 2016 and amassed a 5% ownership of the iPhone maker by mid-2018 with a cost of $36 billion. As the tech giant's share price skyrocketed, the value of Buffett's bet has ballooned to more than $160 billion, bringing his return well over $100 billion on paper in just six years.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Norwegian Cruise Line Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Norwegian Cruise Line: "One of the worst performers in the market, with one of the best CEOs. I still believe. I think at $20, with everything starting to open around the world, it is a [buy]."
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Original Mobile Pay Disruptor Boku on the Past and Future of Fintech

Boku provides consumers a mobile method to pay for services like Netflix and Spotify without ever inputting a credit or debit card number. Covid led to a bump in revenue as people consumed more online and it forecasts a mobile wallets market reaching 60% of the global population by 2025.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

New car sales down by a quarter on pre-pandemic levels

Sales of new cars remain down by a quarter on pre-pandemic levels as the global shortage of computer chips limits supply.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said preliminary figures show the number of new cars registered in February was around 15% higher than the same month last year when showrooms were closed due to coronavirus lockdowns.But the total was around a quarter below February 2020, before the virus crisis affected new car sales.Order books are rammed until at least SeptemberIan Plummer, Auto TraderRegistrations continue to be restricted by the global shortage of computer chips, which is limiting supply.Ian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Block CFO Says Customers Repay Almost All Buy Now, Pay Later Loans

Nearly all of Afterpay's customers repaid their installments in 2021, Block CFO Amrita Ahuja told CNBC on Thursday when questioned about Block's acquisition of the buy-now-pay-later service. She added, "98% of consumer installments were repaid by the end of the year, which is the same percentage we saw in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy