If you're in the market for a new car, one of the biggest decisions you'll need to make is whether to lease or buy. Though there are a number of factors to weigh when making your choice, Kevin O'Leary, O'Shares ETFs chairman and judge on CNBC's "Money Court," says the first thing you should consider is how long you think you will have the car. The longer you plan to keep it, the more sense it makes to buy, he says.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO