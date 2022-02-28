ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan lifts mask mandate for most state employees

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydEAh_0eRdFZp900

Starting Thursday, many Michigan state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work. The decision comes after Michigan continued to see a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change on Monday.

Employees working inside prisons and state hospitals will still be mandated to wear masks.

The announcement comes days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks.

About 10 percent of Michigan’s population lives in counties where people are encouraged to still wear a mask indoors in public.

