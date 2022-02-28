Michigan lifts mask mandate for most state employees

Starting Thursday, many Michigan state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work. The decision comes after Michigan continued to see a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change on Monday.

Employees working inside prisons and state hospitals will still be mandated to wear masks.

The announcement comes days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks.

About 10 percent of Michigan’s population lives in counties where people are encouraged to still wear a mask indoors in public.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

