Newest St. Charles police officer is a very good boy

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Charlie the police comfort dog is reporting for duty.

Police in west suburban St. Charles say the 1-year-old Golden Retriever-German Shepherd mix was “sworn in” last week. He’ll work under a handler, Police Officer Meghan Kramer.

The public may be familiar with police K-9 units that help fight crime and pursue suspects and lost people. Charlie, as a therapy-oriented animal, will provide emotional support, especially after traumatic incidents. Besides comforting civilians, Charlie will also help first-responders decompress.

“Comfort dogs have been used widely in medical settings to reduce patients’ stress and anxiety,” Chief James Keegan said in a news release Monday. “Similarly, Charlie will be available to help support someone on what could possibly be the worst day of their life.”

Charlie and his handler are also expected to visit schools and appear at parades and festivals.