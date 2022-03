My grandfather had a plethora of old sayings. He was a World War I vet who lived a hardscrabble life through the (not so) Great Depression and had three sons who fought in World War II. “Is this trip really necessary?” is one of those old chestnuts. It was coined during the Second World War in an effort to conserve gasoline and rubber for the war effort. He also explained the ration system for gasoline and rubber. My Dad participated in scrap drives. Would have made Padnos proud!

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO