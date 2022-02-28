ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood celebrated her 7-year-old's birthday with dark but tasty Kylo Ren cake

By Maia Kedem
 4 days ago

To ring in their eldest son Isaiah’s 7th birthday, Carrie Underwood and her hockey playing hubby Mike Fisher had themselves an epic Star Wars themed roller rink party. And the star of the show, besides Isaiah of course, was the Kylo Ren cake.

“My firstborn turned 7 today,” the country singer a Sunday, February 27 IG post featuring a series of pics. “How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style. Wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7-year-old does that?!?!”

Showing off Isaiah’s custom Kylo Ren Star Wars cake in the first image, Carrie sweetly concluded her caption, “I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!” Before thanking @iveycakestore “for this amazing creation!”

Among the other pics, Carrie showed off the party’s Star Wars themed balloons and a closer look at the cake. As well as snaps of her not so little one skating and playing arcade games with his pals.

Ugh s'cute! Check it out below.

