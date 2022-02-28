Four injured in Chelyan crash

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK)—All lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE are shut down due to an accident on Friday afternoon.

Kanawha Metro says that a two-vehicle crash resulted in lane closures at MacCorkle and Cabin Creek Road.

They say that four people were injured. We have no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more details become available.

