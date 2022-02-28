SmileDirectClub: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Monday reported a loss of $29.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $126.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102.4 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $637.6 million.

SmileDirectClub expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $650 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SDC