Although Abraham Shakespeare won $31 million lottery that was the end of his good luck. Abraham grew up poor in a rural town in Florida, raised by a family that worked in the fields to make money. He left school early on in his education so he could work to help support his family, and was therefore mostly illiterate. Abraham had also spent some time in and out of juvy and prison. Before he won the lottery at 41, he was working as a laborer with a small income and failing to pay child support.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO