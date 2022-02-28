Vigo County School Corporation to no longer require masks on buses

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Jail could see more big changes within the year. During Tuesday's Vigo County Council Meeting, the Sheriff's office brought up a request to raise jail staff salaries. The goal is to prioritize the safety of inmates, jail staff, and the community as a whole.
The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The state’s indoor mask requirement will be lifted on Feb. 28 but there are still several locations that you will need to keep your face coverings on. According to officials, people can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Springfield High School were subjected to a controversial remark during the school’s morning announcements on Friday. According to sources, the school principal, Lisa Leardi, gave a shout-out to R. Kelly, who is a convicted sex offender with a well-documented history of abuse toward minors. The school district offered the […]
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers could change when a driver needs to use turn signals. Right now, using a turn signal in Indiana is actually required under two different statutes. But now there is discussion of making it just one. “It’s just removing these impossibilities,” said Chris Daniels of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. “It’s removing […]
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Sunday, Paxton Buckley Loda CUSD 10 released a statement addressing a video regarding the district that is circulating on social media. In a Facebook post, the district said that it is cooperating with the Paxton Police Department in investigating the video. The district called the contents of the video “offensive […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – City cemeteries in Henderson are about to get cleaned up. The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department staff will begin cleaning up the cemeteries of Fairmont and Fernwood the week of March 11 to prepare for the mowing season. Staff will be picking up items off the ground as well […]
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher was fired and banned from school property after an incident Friday in which he allegedly slapped a student. Baugo Community School Superintendent Byron Sanders said Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski confronted a student about a hoodie sweatshirt the student was wearing. He says the two argued […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the end of the road for a building with rich history in Terre Haute. Demolition of the Columbian Home Products building on Beech Street is nearly complete. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says the building was more than 100 years old and housed operations...
The Illinois State Police are warning participants of a vehicle convoy protest, which is expected to begin in Gurnee and travel through Illinois this week, not to endanger the safety of the public. The state police said they have become aware of a planned event along several interstate corridors scheduled from February 26 to March […]
(WEHT) - Schnucks announced on Monday that a majority of locations will no longer require masks to be worn by customers, employees and vendors. However, this does not include some stores in the Tri-State.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University has announced that masks will be optional starting March 5. Officials say that there is no change in the weekly testing policy. This remains mandatory for students and staff who haven't provided proof of vaccination status. ISU adds that it strongly encourages...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lincoln Trail College sits quietly along route one just outside of Robinson. While it sits outside of the county's biggest town, the campus is slowly working to become a hub for the entire community. Lincoln Trail student Paige Hensley "It's really nice having that sense...
"I've lost trust in administration" - Vigo County parents speak out after Meadows Elementary closure decision resurfaces. Over the past several weeks, many Meadows parents have spoken up in frustration over the closing of the elementary school. The topic was rediscussed at Monday's school board meeting. At that meeting, board member Joni Wise requested to rescind the board's original 5-2 vote from January to close the school. But despite an outpour of criticism, the decision will stand to repurpose and close the school.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Board of Governors at Good Samaritan has approved the $1.5 million purchase of the historic Bierhaus Building. Good Samaritan says the purchase is a way to continue its efforts to provide efficient access to primary and specialty care services to patients. The building provides additional...
I haven't really seen very many, if any, news stories about this here in Montana. Did you know that masks are no longer required by the federal government on school buses in Montana?. Some of you have been fortunate enough to have your kids in schools where masks are not...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students were challenged to write short stories on the importance of diversity and inclusivity. The Vigo County School Corporation hosted a writing competition for second graders. Students wrote what it is to be accepting of others no matter who they are and what they look like....
