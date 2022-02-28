Vigo County School Corporation to no longer require masks on buses

"I've lost trust in administration" - Vigo County parents speak out after Meadows Elementary closure decision resurfaces. Over the past several weeks, many Meadows parents have spoken up in frustration over the closing of the elementary school. The topic was rediscussed at Monday's school board meeting. At that meeting, board member Joni Wise requested to rescind the board's original 5-2 vote from January to close the school. But despite an outpour of criticism, the decision will stand to repurpose and close the school.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO