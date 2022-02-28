ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamler obituary fell short of full story

 8 days ago

“Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist Party?” was the scariest question of the 1950s and early 1960s. It was at the heart of the HUAC’s (House Committee on Un-American Activities) investigations into Soviet Communist...

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
Reporters call out Associated Press reporter for ending White House press briefing early

Reporters were caught in a tense debate after the conclusion of Monday’s White House press briefing. After less than 45 minutes of questioning, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak appeared to call an end to the briefing for White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Reporters in the back, however, criticized the decision for ignoring questions and prioritizing more establishment media outlets.
Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
In Texas Republican Primaries, The RINO Attack Fell Short

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s Texas primaries, Republican candidates looking to unseat GOP incumbents from the governor’s mansion to the Texas Capitol rallied around a theme: attacking their opponents for not being conservative enough. Take East Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who was vying for the GOP nomination...
