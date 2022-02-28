On-Air Giveaways On WMMR For Week Of 2/28/22

Welcome to the fabulous world of WMMR’s On-Air Giveaways. Peruse the page for fun prizes with our full-time DJs this week. Word of the Week: Keep track of the daily letters all week, know the Word of the Week on Friday morning and you could win a $500 Joseph Anthony Retreat...
40 years ago, 80% of households had one of these in the kitchen. Today, only about 3% do. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://m.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday/ ANSWER: Popcorn Popper COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the last chance to see this year’s Horror Realm Convention.
It is happening at the Crown Plaza Hotel across from the South Hills Village Mall.
Yesterday, fans were able to meet some of their favorite horror stars, see cool costumes, watch panels and be in contests.
Organizers say the number of people interested in horror films has increased since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“I think it’s just horror is kind of cathartic for what’s going on in the real world,” Sandy Stuhlfire, a promoter of the Horror Realm Convention said. “And obviously there’s a lot of pandemic movies out there, so this is kind of like we just lived it.”
The convention is running from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Home and Garden Show is underway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
There are 1,900 exhibits being displayed, featuring DIY projects, home decor, wood work as well as food and drinks.
Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight.
The show runs through next Sunday.
Have you ever come across something online that instantly made you smile? That’s what happens when people see Locklan Samples pop up on their Instagram feed. The cute dimple-faced toddler has a rare condition known as uncombable hair syndrome, which results in locks that stick straight up no matter how you try to manipulate them. It also causes the hair to be extremely fragile, so frequent combing can cause it to break off. The syndrome is so rare that Locklan is just one out of 100 people known to have it.
That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
Comments / 0