ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Watch Mastodon' Brann Dailor lead cover of Judas Priest's “Screaming for Vengeance”

qrockonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrann Dailor is getting more use out of his Rob Halford Halloween costume. The Mastodon drummer and vocalist leads a cover of the Judas Priest song “Screaming...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton hits out at KK Downing over "crazy" accusations

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton has spoken to Guitar World about the fractious relationship between the band and their former guitarist KK Downing, revealing that he's chosen to break his silence on the simmering feud as his former friend has been levelling "sillier and sillier" accusations at both Priest, and Tipton personally.
ROCK MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Carey
Person
Bill Kelliher
Person
Les Claypool
Person
Claudio Sanchez
Person
Brann Dailor
Reading Eagle

After more than 50 years, Judas Priest is ready to ‘Rock Forever’

Before he could even afford it, Ian Hill traveled around the world. “Everything we earned, we put back into the band,” said Hill, one of the founding members of the heavy metal icons Judas Priest. “It was hard work, but extremely enjoyable.”. From those humble beginnings in 1970,...
ROCK MUSIC
Power 96

41 Years Ago: Judas Priest Release ‘Point of Entry’

By 1981, Judas Priest had notched seven albums into their studded leather belts, carrying the torch for heavy metal in the late ‘70s while genre godfathers Black Sabbath hit a bump in the road after six landmark records. Responsible for the spikes and leather imagery and twin guitar attack, Priest finally made their mainstream breakthrough at the turn of the decade with the punchy and to the point British Steel. Following the massive success, they flew to Ibiza Studios in Ibiza, Spain to record their follow-up, Point of Entry, which was released on Feb. 26, 1981.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screaming For Vengeance#Mastodon#Coheed#Abc Audio
Marin Independent Journal

What to watch: The ‘Vikings’ are back, with a vengeance

Seemingly every genre — from Vikings epic to classic romantic musical to horror/comedy and even a man/dog buddy movie — gets its moment in the spotlight this week. Here’s a rundown on what to watch (or not to watch) at home or in theaters. “Vikings: Valhalla”: Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover of George Michael’s ‘Faith’

Kelly Clarkson has shared a powerful cover of George Michael classic ‘Faith’ on her TV show – watch it below. As has become customary on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson began her show this week with a ‘Kellyoke’ segment, which Clarkson performing a cover version of a song requested by her audience to open the program.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Police’s “Message In A Bottle” With Stewart Copeland

Eddie Vedder just released the new solo album Earthling, and he’s been touring with a star-studded backing band called the Earthlings that includes Glen Hansard, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, producer Andrew Watt, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Last night, they played a show at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and they brought some special guests along. The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench joined them onstage to play “Long Way,” “Better Man,” and Tom Petty’s “Room At The Top” and “The Waiting,” and the Police’s Stewart Copeland came out to cover “Message In A Bottle” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.” Watch below.
INGLEWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy