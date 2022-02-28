Black Experience on Xfinity to Offer $1 Million in Grants to Emerging Black Filmmakers in Celebration of Its One-Year Anniversary
Comcast NBCUniversal celebrates the one-year anniversary of Black Experience on Xfinity by announcing plans to offer $1M in the form of ten $100K grants to emerging Black filmmakers. Home to the largest curated collection of independent Black film collection on demand, Black Experience on Xfinity features high-quality content from many of...finance.dailyherald.com
