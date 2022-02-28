Black Experience on Xfinity to Offer $1 Million in Grants to Emerging Black Filmmakers in Celebration of Its One-Year Anniversary

The recent press surrounding artist “takedowns” on Spotify, fueled by Neil Young’s protest of the Joe Rogan podcast, resurfaces questions about when an artist can remove their works from streaming services. Since the rise in popularity of streaming platforms, we have seen many songs and catalogs pulled for a variety of reasons and we will almost certainly see more in the years to come. Artists including Taylor Swift and Prince have been pulled music from Spotify because of reservations about digital streaming, while Radiohead’s Thom Yorke in 2014 elected to pull his music because he felt the platform did not adequately...

INTERNET ・ 12 HOURS AGO