Music

Billy Joel Covers Procol Harum, Pays Tribute to Late Gary Brooker

By ebanas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Joel took a moment during his show in Las Vegas over the weekend to pay tribute to Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum singer who passed away on February 19 at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer. Joel covered the Procol Harum classic “Whiter Shade of...

