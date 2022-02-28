Local law professor discusses Biden’s historic Supreme Court pick

If President Joe Biden gets his way, a Black woman will be sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court by the end of the summer.

Biden pledged to make such a pick while campaigning for the White House, and last week he made it official with the formal nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

McGeorge School of Law professor Leslie Jacobs thought Jackson would be the choice to replace Justice Breyer all along.

Professor Jacobs joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the historic nomination.

