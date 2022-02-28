ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#NoWarKnowPeace artist on Houston’s response to message on I-45 graffiti bridge

By Rachel Estrada
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — “No War Know Peace” is now painted on the famous I-45 downtown graffiti bridge , in support of Ukraine. The message is going viral in Houston and beyond, as photos of the bridge continue to spread online.

CW39 news anchor Sharron Melton also took a photo of the bridge. She took this photograph from her vehicle where she said traffic was slow in the area.

I just happened to look up and that’s when I saw the message. Those four words spoke volumes to me and sent a message that needed to be shared, in light of what’s going on in Ukraine right now. And because traffic was not moving, due to the rain, I was able to get this photo and share it.

Sharron Melton/ CW39 Houston Anchor

The artist messaged us with how they feel about how the message being received by so many.

I love how well the community has taken to it. Shows our humanity – The time is now #NoWarNoPeace 🧸🤙

Instagram account

This is the “Be Someone” bridge where that message became inspirational to so many in Houston. However, that was painted over in time. Till now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

