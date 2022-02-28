Michigan averaging 620 new COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 1,860 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths since Saturday. The state is now averaging 620 new cases per day, the lowest average in 2022.

Earlier in the year, Michigan was averaging over 20,000 new cases per day.

Ingham County has seen 52,560 total cases with 688 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 21,904 total cases with 361 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,535 total cases with 184 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 33,952 total cases with 502 total deaths

Around 66% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 4% away from its goal.

Starting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to report declining COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change Monday in an email to the state’s 46,000-plus workers.

Masking may still be mandated for some employees, such as those working inside prisons and state psychiatric hospitals.

“More changes to policies may be coming in the following weeks,” Liza Estlund Olson, director of the office, wrote. “We look forward to seeing more of the smiles of our coworkers as we continue with our work.”

The announcement relaxing a nearly 2-year-old mandate came three days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks. About 10% of Michigan’s population lives in 17 counties that are considered high risk, meaning people there should still wear a mask indoors in public.

